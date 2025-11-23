Bharat Bandh Today, Nov 23: What to Expect and Areas Affected

A nationwide bandh has been announced by Maoist today in response to a recent encounter in which one of their senior leaders was killed. Following the bandh call, security agencies have intensified vigilance across several states, especially in regions known for Maoist activity.

Authorities have deployed additional police teams to prevent any disturbances and ensure public safety. Security has been strengthened in border and forest areas where movement from Maoist-affected zones is common.

In the AOB (Andhra–Odisha Border) region, police have increased patrolling, set up checkpoints and intensified monitoring to avoid any disruptions during the shutdown. Officials have advised commuters, especially those traveling through interior forest routes, to remain cautious as security checks are expected throughout the day.

Past incidents linked to similar bandh calls have raised concerns, and officials expect the impact to be more noticeable in remote and sensitive locations.

Also read: Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025 School Holiday Dates