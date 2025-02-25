Mahashivratri School Holidays 2025: Schools Closed in Telangana, Delhi & Andhra Pradesh

Mahashivratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is observed annually in February or March based on the lunar calendar. In 2025, Mahashivratri falls on Wednesday, February 26. Devotees across India celebrate the occasion with fasting, temple visits, and night-long prayers.

Are Schools Closed for Mahashivratri 2025?

Many students and parents are eager to know whether schools will be closed on Mahashivratri. The holiday schedule varies across states. Below are the latest updates regarding school holidays for Mahashivratri 2025:

Telangana: Schools Closed for Two Days

The Telangana government has announced school closures on February 26 and 27, 2025, for both government and private institutions. This decision allows students and teachers to participate in Mahashivratri celebrations across the state.

Andhra Pradesh: School Holiday Due to Elections

In Andhra Pradesh, schools will be closed on February 27, 2025, but not specifically for Mahashivratri. The holiday has been declared due to the MLC elections scheduled to take place in the state.

Delhi: Schools Closed for Mahashivratri

Schools in Delhi will observe a holiday on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in honor of Mahashivratri.

Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad: Awaiting Official Confirmation

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding school closures in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. Last year, schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) were closed on August 2 for Shivratri, as per an announcement by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. However, for Mahashivratri 2025, students are advised to check with their respective schools for updates.

State-Wise School Holiday Schedule for Mahashivratri 2025

Telangana: February 26 & 27, 2025 – Mahashivratri celebrations

February 26 & 27, 2025 – Mahashivratri celebrations Andhra Pradesh : February 27, 2025 – MLC elections

: February 27, 2025 – MLC elections Delhi: February 26, 2025 – Mahashivratri celebrations

February 26, 2025 – Mahashivratri celebrations Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad: Not confirmed – Awaiting official announcement

Stay Updated on School Holiday Announcements

Since school closures depend on state policies, students and parents should verify with local authorities or school administrations for official announcements. Mahashivratri is widely celebrated, and additional states may declare holidays. It is advisable to stay updated with notifications from schools and education boards regarding Mahashivratri 2025 school closures.