Mahashivratri 2026 Date, Time and Significance: Is the Festival on February 15 or 16?

Maha Shivratri is one of the most sacred and spiritually powerful nights dedicated to Lord Shiva. Celebrated with immense devotion across India and beyond, this auspicious festival holds deep significance in Hindu tradition. It falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of the Magha month, as per the Hindu calendar.

While Shivratri is observed every month, Maha Shivratri is considered the most important among the twelve annual observances. Many devotees remain confused about the correct date and fasting day each year. Here’s a clear guide to Maha Shivratri 2026, including dates, puja timings, and its spiritual meaning.

When Is Maha Shivratri 2026?

In 2026, the Chaturdashi Tithi begins on February 15 at 5:04 PM and ends on February 16 at 5:34 PM. Since Maha Shivratri is primarily observed during the night, the festival will be celebrated on February 15, 2026.

Devotees may observe the vrat (fast) on February 16, 2026.

Maha Shivratri 2026 Puja Timings

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: February 15, 2026 – 05:04 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: February 16, 2026 – 05:34 PM

First Prahar Puja: 06:11 PM – 09:23 PM (Feb 15)

Second Prahar Puja: 09:23 PM – 12:35 AM

Third Prahar Puja: 12:35 AM – 03:47 AM

Fourth Prahar Puja: 03:47 AM – 06:59 AM

Nishita Kaal Puja: 12:09 AM – 01:01 AM

Parana Time: 06:59 AM – 03:24 PM (Feb 16)

Significance of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri, known as “The Great Night of Shiva,” is a time for inner awakening, spiritual discipline, and devotion. Lord Shiva is worshipped throughout the night with abhishekam, chanting, meditation, and offerings like bel patra and milk.

Shiva is often referred to as Bholenath, the compassionate one who is easily pleased by sincere devotion. Scriptures describe him as a giver who blesses both devas and demons alike, showing his boundless compassion. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri with purity and faith can bring peace, prosperity, and fulfillment of desires.

As the sacred night approaches, devotees across the world prepare to chant “Har Har Mahadev” and seek divine blessings.