LPG Price Today May 1: Commercial Cylinder Rates Jump by ₹993, Check City-Wise Prices

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have witnessed a sharp increase from May 1, 2026, with rates rising significantly across major cities. The hike comes amid global tensions involving the United States, Iran, and Israel, which have disrupted energy supply chains and pushed up fuel costs worldwide.

In the national capital New Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has jumped to ₹3,071.50 after an increase of nearly ₹1,000. Similar hikes have been observed in other metro cities, making it a major concern for businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and small enterprises that rely heavily on commercial gas usage.

No Change in Domestic LPG Prices

While commercial cylinder rates have surged, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. A standard 14.2 kg household cylinder continues to cost ₹913 in Delhi. Oil companies have maintained that domestic users will not be immediately affected by the latest revision.

However, domestic LPG prices had already been increased in April by ₹60, reflecting earlier pressure from rising global fuel prices.

Why Are LPG Prices Rising?

The recent price hike is largely linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. One of the major factors is the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route responsible for transporting a significant share of the world’s oil and gas supply. Any instability in this region directly impacts fuel prices globally.

In India, LPG prices are revised monthly by companies like Indian Oil Corporation, based on international crude oil prices, currency fluctuations, and supply-demand conditions.

Impact on Supply and Availability

The rise in LPG prices has also been accompanied by reports of supply shortages in some areas. Increased demand, along with issues like hoarding and black marketing, has made it difficult for many consumers to get cylinders on time.

Key Changes in LPG Booking and Delivery

Along with the price hike, several new rules have been introduced for LPG consumers:

Longer waiting period for booking: Customers in urban areas can now book a refill only after 25 days, compared to the earlier 21 days. In rural areas, the waiting period may extend up to 45 days.

OTP-based delivery system: A Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will now be mandatory. After booking a cylinder, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, which must be shared with the delivery agent.

Mandatory eKYC for Ujjwala scheme users: Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana must complete Aadhaar-based biometric verification to continue receiving subsidised cylinders.

Conclusion

The steep increase in commercial LPG prices is expected to put pressure on businesses and may indirectly affect consumers through higher service costs. While domestic users are currently shielded from immediate hikes, ongoing global uncertainties suggest that fuel prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming months.

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