Longer Tax Holiday, Lower Post-Holiday Tax: How IFSC Units Gain from Union Budget

In a major policy move aimed at strengthening India’s global financial hub, the Union Budget has announced a significant extension of tax incentives for companies operating from the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat. The government has doubled the tax exemption period from 10 years to 20 years and reduced the post-holiday corporate tax rate to 15 percent, offering long-term relief and stability to businesses based in GIFT IFSC.

Longer Tax-Free Window for IFSC Entities

Under the revised framework, eligible IFSC units will be able to conduct tax-free operations for two decades, a substantial increase from the earlier 10-year benefit. Once this exemption period ends, companies will be taxed at a flat rate of 15 percent, significantly lower than the earlier range of 25 to 35 percent.

This decision addresses growing concerns among IFSC participants who feared that the earlier tax incentives would expire too soon, making India less competitive compared to established global financial centres such as Singapore and Dubai.

Timely Relief as First Movers Near Tax Expiry

The policy revision comes at a critical juncture. The earliest IFSC entities began operations in 2015, which meant their original tax holiday was set to conclude in 2025. Without an extension, many firms faced uncertainty over future costs and the risk of relocating overseas operations.

By extending the tax holiday, the government has provided much-needed predictability and confidence, encouraging companies to continue expanding their international financial activities from India.

Banks and Early Entrants to Benefit the Most

The extended tax incentives apply to all licensed IFSC units, including:

Banks

Insurance companies

Capital market intermediaries

Fund management firms

Finance companies

Aircraft leasing and leasing service providers

Among these, banks are expected to gain the most, as they were among the first to establish operations in GIFT IFSC.

Major lenders such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, and IndusInd Bank registered their IFSC units as early as 2015. As per the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), their original tax exemption period was due to expire this year.

Industry Welcomes Long-Term Tax Certainty

According to Dipesh Shah, Executive Director at IFSCA, banks have been shifting international borrowing and lending activities to GIFT City. He noted that without competitive tax incentives, such business could easily migrate to other global hubs.

“The government has taken the right step by ensuring long-term certainty and clarity on taxation,” Shah said, adding that predictable tax policies are crucial for attracting and retaining global financial activity in India.

Strengthening India’s Global Financial Ambitions

The extended tax holiday and reduced tax rate are expected to enhance GIFT IFSC’s global appeal, reinforce investor confidence, and position India as a serious contender in the international financial services landscape.

With assured tax stability for the next two decades, IFSC entities can now plan long-term growth strategies without concerns over sudden fiscal changes.

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