London-Mumbai Flight Chaos: 40 Hours at a Turkish Airport - One Toilet for 250!

A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing in Turkey, leaving over 250 passengers, including more than 200 Indian nationals, stranded for nearly 40 hours in challenging conditions.

Emergency Landing and Technical Issues

On April 2, the flight was diverted to Diyarbakır Airport, located in a remote region of Turkey, due to a medical emergency. However, after landing, the aircraft encountered technical difficulties, preventing it from continuing its journey. Since then, passengers have been stuck at the airport, facing severe inconvenience due to a lack of basic facilities.

Passenger Struggles and Complaints

Frustrated travelers have taken to social media to voice their concerns. Many passengers report inadequate facilities, with only one available restroom, insufficient food supplies, and no mobile charging points. The situation is particularly distressing for children, pregnant women, and elderly individuals.

One passenger mentioned that despite the prolonged delay, airline representatives have not provided proper assistance or clear communication. Passengers are urgently requesting an alternative flight to transport them to Mumbai as soon as possible.

Virgin Atlantic’s Response

In response to the crisis, Virgin Atlantic released an official statement:

“Our priority is the safety of our passengers and crew. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We have arranged flight VS1358 to depart from Diyarbakır Airport to Mumbai at 12:00 local time on April 4. If regulatory approvals are not granted, we will transport passengers by bus to another airport and arrange an alternative flight to Mumbai. Additionally, we are making arrangements for overnight accommodation. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Indian Embassy’s Intervention

The Indian Embassy in Ankara has stepped in to assist the stranded passengers. Officials have initiated discussions with Virgin Atlantic Airlines and the Director of Diyarbakır Airport to expedite arrangements for an alternative flight. Efforts are being made to coordinate with local authorities to ensure passengers can reach Mumbai at the earliest opportunity.

Current Status

As of now, passengers are still awaiting further updates regarding their departure. While arrangements for food and temporary lodging are being made, passengers continue to endure significant hardship. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected soon.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.