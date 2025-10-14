Kerala School Declares Two-Day Holiday After Hijab Row Sparks Tension

A CBSE-affiliated school run by the Latin Catholic Church in Kerala has declared a two-day closure after tensions broke out over a Muslim student’s demand to wear a hijab, which the school reportedly prohibits under its uniform policy.

Following a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting, the management announced holidays for Monday and Tuesday to “ease the situation.”

In a circular to parents dated October 12, Principal Sr Heleena Alby stated that the decision was taken “in view of the mental stress caused by the situation” and the fact that “several teachers and non-teaching staff have taken leave.” Though the letter did not directly mention the hijab dispute, it referred to an incident involving “a student who came dressed in an outfit not allowed by the school.”

The controversy erupted when a Muslim student alleged that teachers had stopped her from wearing a hijab on campus.

“They don’t let me wear a hijab. They ask me to remove it at the gate and only allow me to attend assembly after doing so. Teachers even made unnecessary comments and called me arrogant because I skipped one event,” the student claimed.

Reacting to the issue, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that while schools have the right to enforce their prescribed uniforms, authorities must handle such situations with sensitivity.

“Every school has a uniform, and students should follow it. However, if a student adds something that changes the dress code, it can cause administrative issues. The management should have reacted in a more mature manner,” the minister said.

He also urged all parties to ensure that Kerala does not witness violence over dress code disputes like those seen in other states.

Meanwhile, BJP Kerala vice president Shone George alleged political interference in the matter.

“This issue is being instigated under the leadership of SDPI. Around 117 Muslim students study in this school, and all follow the same dress code. SDPI leaders came and threatened the school authorities, forcing them to declare a two-day holiday. We cannot allow such divisive actions in Kerala,” he said.

The school management has not released an official statement beyond the circular, but local authorities have urged calm as discussions continue between the school, parents, and education officials.