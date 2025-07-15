Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya: Yemen Postpones Death Sentence Amid Indian Government Talks

In a relief for the family of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, the Yemen court has decided to postpone the death sentence. Amid the center's efforts to rescue the Kerala nurse, this decision from Yemen comes as a huge breather for all those who are fighting to save Nimisha Priya.

The Indian government's negotiatory talks with their Yemen counterparts had worked, and both the governments are looking to find a way to solve this case. Yemen postponed the Kerala nurse's execution just hours before it was to happen. Family members and lawyers representing Nimisha were in a huge state of tension, and it remains to be seen how and when the story will end for Nimisha Priya and family.

Nimisha Priya Death Sentence: What's Next?

Earlier, discussions took place about offering blood money to the deceased's family as a last resort option. For the past eight years, Priya has been in jail for the alleged murder of her former business partner Talal Abdo Mehdi in 2017. The discussion to delay Nimisha's death sentence was held by the Chief Justice of the Yemeni court, a senior cleric from the influential Shoora council, and the members of the Mehdi family.

According to a member of the village council in Palakkad, Priya’s hometown, discussions have begun with the hope that Mehdi’s family will agree to accept blood money—a provision in Islamic law that could allow her execution, scheduled for Wednesday, to be deferred or cancelled.

Discussions are currently going on in full force to ensure that the Mehdi family accepts the blood money being offered.

Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar also intervened and spoke to the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday. M.A. Yusuf Ali, a Kerala billionaire, has expressed his willingness to provide any necessary financial support.

This latest decision will provide Kerala and the Union government with additional time to facilitate further negotiations and attempt to save Nimisha Priya's life.