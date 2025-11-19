The State Election Commission has ordered the Kerala government to declare public holidays in connection with the impending local body elections. As per the latest directions, districts where polling is scheduled must declare a holiday on December 9 and December 11 for smooth and uninterrupted polling.

These holidays will also fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which means all offices, institutions, and establishments that come under its ambit must remain closed on respective polling dates.

The Commission has underlined that workers employed in factories, plantations, and other organized sectors should be given a compulsory holiday to cast their vote without any difficulties. It has asked the employers either to grant a full day’s leave or make suitable arrangements that enable their staff to reach the polling booths on time.

The Election Commission has also issued instructions to the authorities that the employees of central government departments and central public sector undertakings are also granted leave on the days of polling. This is to ensure that each and every eligible voter gets an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic exercise.

With these arrangements, Kerala is all set to hold the local body elections in a free, all-inclusive, and voter-friendly manner.

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