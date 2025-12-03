Kerala Declares Holidays on December 9 and 11, 2025 for Local Body Elections

The Kerala government has announced holidays in different parts of the state on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, and Thursday, December 11, 2025, to facilitate the conduct of the 2025 local body elections. The decision applies to government offices and educational institutions, while private and commercial establishments have been instructed to provide paid leave to their employees on the respective polling days.

District-Based Holiday Plan

According to the official order, the holidays will be observed on different dates across districts to ensure smooth polling arrangements and encourage voters to cast their ballots without inconvenience.

Holiday on December 9, 2025

The following districts will observe a holiday on Tuesday:

Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam

Pathanamthitta

Alappuzha

Kottayam

Idukki

Ernakulam

Holiday on December 11, 2025

Institutions in these districts will remain closed on Thursday:

Thrissur

Palakkad

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Wayanad

Kannur

Kasaragod

Polling Dates and Voting Timings

Polling will be conducted for 1,199 local bodies across the state over the two days. Voting in all constituencies will take place between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM on both December 9 and December 11.

The elections will cover various tiers of local governance, including grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations.

The holidays apply to government departments, public-sector undertakings, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. Private establishments are also required to grant paid leave, ensuring that employees are able to participate in the democratic process.

Aim of the Decision

By scheduling polling across two separate days and announcing district-wise holidays, the state government aims to manage election logistics efficiently while enabling greater voter turnout and ensuring a smooth and orderly election process across Kerala.

Also read: December 3 School Holiday: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Declare Holiday Due to Cyclone Ditwah