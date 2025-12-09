Kerala Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on December 9? Check Here

Banks in Kerala will remain closed today, December 9, 2025, due to the first phase of the Kerala local body elections. Other parts of India do not observe a bank holiday today, according to the RBI’s official holiday calendar. Bank holidays vary by region, depending on festivals, elections, or other special occasions.

Kerala Local Body Elections

The first phase of the Kerala local body elections is underway on December 9, covering seven districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. A total of 1,32,83,789 voters are eligible to cast their votes for 75,632 candidates contesting across 23,576 wards. Results for all 1,199 local bodies will be announced on December 13, 2025. All three major political fronts have expressed confidence in securing victories.

Remaining Bank Holidays in December 2025

December 12, Friday – Meghalaya observes the death anniversary of freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.

December 18, Thursday – Bank holiday in Meghalaya for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, a prominent Khasi poet.

December 19, Friday – Bank holiday in Goa for Goa Liberation Day, marking the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.

December 20, Saturday & December 22, Monday – Banks in Sikkim closed for Losoong (Namsoong), a harvest festival and Sikkimese New Year. December 21 is a Sunday.

December 24, Wednesday – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya closed for Christmas Eve.

December 25, Thursday – Nationwide bank holiday for Christmas.

December 26, Friday – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya closed for Christmas celebrations, forming a four-day closure including weekends.

December 30, Tuesday – Meghalaya observes the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31, Wednesday – Banks in Mizoram and Manipur closed for New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa, a festival honoring the goddess of wealth.

In addition to these dates, banks will also remain closed on all remaining Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of December, as per RBI regulations.