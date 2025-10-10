Karwa Chauth 2025: Bank Holiday in Himachal Pradesh Today, Oct 10

October 10, 2025, is the day when Karwa Chauth, one of the prominent festivals celebrated by married women throughout India, is observed. While the nation celebrates this holy day, banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain shut on account of the holiday and those in other states will be open as usual.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a holiday list for October 2025. As per the list, banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed on October 10, 2025, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Banks in other states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, however, will operate as usual.

Several Holidays in October 2025

Apart from the Karwa Chauth festival holiday, a couple of other festivals will be observed in October, leading to bank holidays in some states. A few important dates are as follows:

October 18: Bihu festival holiday for Assam

October 20: Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja holidays in some states

October 21: Diwali Amavasya, Lakshmi Puja, Deepawali, and Govardhan Puja holidays in some states

October 22: Diwali (Balipratipada), Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, and Lakshmi Puja festivals in different states

October 23: Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja (Diwali), Bhatri Dwitiya, Ningol Chakouba festivals in different states

October 27 and 28: Chhath festival holidays in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti holiday in Gujarat

Karwa Chauth significance

Karwa Chauth is a highly revered festival that is devoutly celebrated by married women, who fast for the entire day without water in prayers, seeking the long life and well-being of their husbands. It is a highly cultural and sentimental festival, especially in North India.

Plan Ahead for Bank Holidays

Since Karwa Chauth is being observed today, it's imperative that people schedule their banking work accordingly, keeping in mind the bank holidays across states. With a number of holidays scheduled in October, it's important to remain updated about bank closure dates so that one does not face any inconvenience.