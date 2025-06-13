Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur Dies in England: Here’s What Happened

Renowned Indian businessman Sanjay Kapur, ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor and Chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in England on June 12. He was 53.

The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by author and columnist Suhel Seth, who took to social media, writing:

“Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar. Om Shanti.” Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 12, 2025

Cause of Death: Heart Attack Suspected

According to preliminary reports, Kapur suffered a heart attack while playing polo. Some unverified sources also suggest he may have accidentally swallowed a bee during the game, which could have contributed to the fatal event. However, an official medical confirmation is awaited.

Who Was Sanjay Kapur?

Sanjay Kapur was a prominent name in India’s automotive industry. He served as the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a global supplier of cutting-edge technology for electric and conventional vehicles. He was also the President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA).

Born into a business family, he was the son of Dr. Surinder Kapur, founder of the Sona Group, and played a key role in modernizing and expanding the group's global footprint.

Personal Life: Marriage to Karisma Kapoor

Sanjay Kapur married Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children — Samaira and Kiaan — before divorcing in 2016. Despite the separation, Kapur maintained occasional contact with his children and was sometimes spotted with them in Mumbai.

In 2017, he married Priya Sachdev, a former model and entrepreneur. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, in 2018.

Family and Bollywood React

Following the news of his passing, Karisma Kapoor’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan were seen visiting Karisma's residence in Mumbai to offer support.

Sanjay Kapur’s Last Social Media Posts

Just hours before his passing, Kapur had shared emotional posts on social media. One message reflected on life’s fragility:

“Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the ‘what ifs’ to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the ‘why nots’.”

He had also expressed grief over a recent plane crash in Ahmedabad, writing: