Kanyakumari District Holidays on March 4 and 10, 2026: Schools and Offices Closed

The district administration of Kanyakumari district has declared two local holidays in March 2026 in connection with important religious festivals. The holidays will be observed on March 4 and March 10, bringing a welcome break for students and government employees in the district.

These holidays have been granted to mark the celebrations of the Ayya Vaikundar Avathara Vizha and the Mandaikadu Bhagavathy Amman temple festival, both of which hold great religious and cultural importance in the region.

Holiday on March 4 for Ayya Vaikundar Avathara Vizha

March 4 has been declared a holiday to celebrate the 194th Avathara Thirunal of Ayya Vaikundar. This annual event is observed with devotion in southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Apart from Kanyakumari, nearby districts such as Thoothukudi district, Tirunelveli district, and Tenkasi district have also announced a local holiday on the same day.

The festival attracts thousands of devotees who participate in prayers and special ceremonies to honor Ayya Vaikundar.

Holiday on March 10 for Mandaikadu Bhagavathy Amman Festival

Another holiday has been scheduled on March 10 for the annual festival at the Mandaikadu Bhagavathy Amman Temple. This temple festival is one of the most prominent religious events in Kanyakumari district and draws large crowds every year.

On both March 4 and March 10, government offices, schools, and colleges in the district will remain closed so people can take part in the celebrations.

Important Note for Students Appearing in Exams

Students who are appearing for public examinations will not benefit from the holiday. Schools conducting board or public exams will remain open, and teachers and staff assigned exam duties must report for work as scheduled.

Banks and Treasury to Remain Open

Since these holidays are not declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banking services will continue as usual. Banks will remain open, and treasury offices will function with limited staff to ensure essential financial operations are not disrupted.

Make-Up Working Days Announced

To compensate for the local holidays, the district administration has designated March 7 and March 14, which fall on Saturdays, as working days for government offices.

Students and Employees Welcome the Break

The announcement has brought excitement among students and government workers, as they will receive two additional days off to participate in the temple festivals and spend time with their families.

These local holidays highlight the importance of regional religious traditions in Tamil Nadu, where district administrations often declare special leave to allow people to observe major cultural and spiritual events.