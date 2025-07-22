Kanwar Yatra: Woman Carries Paralyzed Husband for 150 Km, Emotional Video Goes Viral

In a powerful display of love and devotion, a woman carried her husband for 150 km on her back during the Kanwar Yatra. A video of the couple has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens deeply moved.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Asha, and her husband Sachin are residents of Bakharwa, Modinagar in Ghaziabad.

For the past 13 years, Sachin had participated in the Kanwar Yatra on foot. However, a spinal cord injury he sustained last year left him paralyzed.

Determined to continue the tradition, Asha decided to carry her husband on her back for the entire 150-km journey from Modinagar to Haridwar.

Accompanied by their two children, Asha undertook the pilgrimage on foot, with one heartfelt prayer — that Sachin would one day walk again.

Fellow devotees and netizens alike were awestruck by Asha’s unwavering devotion and strength. Many hailed her as an embodiment of true faith and offered prayers for the couple, hoping for Sachin’s recovery.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage undertaken during the sacred month of Sawan (July–August), dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel on foot to holy rivers like the Ganga to collect sacred water, which they later offer at Shiva temples—most notably at Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, and Sultanganj.

Traditionally dressed in saffron, Kanwariyas often walk hundreds of kilometers carrying decorated pots of holy water (called kanwars) on their shoulders. The pilgrimage symbolizes devotion, penance, and a deep spiritual connection with Lord Shiva.