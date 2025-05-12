Kanpur Man Dies After Botched Hair Transplant; FIR Filed Against Doctor

A botched hair transplant surgery claimed the life of a 37-year-old man in Kanpur, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vineet Kumar Dubey, a native of Gorakhpur who worked as an assistant engineer at the Panki Power Plant.

Although the incident occurred on March 14, it only came to light on Saturday (May 10) after police filed an FIR against the medical practitioner, based on a complaint lodged by Dubey’s wife, Jaya Tripathi.

According to police, Vineet had visited an MBBS doctor’s clinic in Kalyanpur for a hair transplant procedure on March 13. At the time, his wife and their two children were at her family home in Gonda.

Jaya told police she received a call from an unknown number on the morning of March 14, informing her that Vineet was experiencing facial swelling and was being taken to a hospital. The call ended abruptly, and subsequent attempts to reconnect failed as the phone had been switched off. She also tried to contact the doctor around 11 a.m. but received no response.

Concerned, she asked her uncle in Kanpur to check on Vineet. By then, Vineet had been moved to Regency Hospital as his condition deteriorated. Tragically, he passed away on March 15.

Following repeated pleas from Jaya, Rawatpur police registered a case against the doctor for negligent medical care leading to death under Section 106(1) of the BNS. Despite being summoned, the doctor has yet to appear for questioning.

Kalyanpur ACP Abhishek Kumar Pandey said that statements from individuals who introduced the doctor to the engineer have been recorded.