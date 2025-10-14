Kangana Ranaut Quitting Politics? Calls It the ‘Most Underpaid Job Ever’

Politics, according to BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, is “a very harsh profession and the most underpaid job ever.” The Lok Sabha MP from Mandi made the remark in response to Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s recent statement expressing his wish to quit politics and return to films.

The 39-year-old actor-turned-politician shared her opinion on Instagram, reposting a news article titled “Union Minister Suresh Gopi wants to quit politics, return to films.”

“Politics is a very harsh profession and the most underpaid job ever. There are too many expenses, and artists are ridiculed and judged if they give time to their own profession also,” Kangana wrote in her story.

She further added, “Like this, no honest achiever would want to work for the welfare of people. People need to change their perception of working professionals in politics. We should be allowed to work for our respective professions even if we hold office or important portfolios.”

Her remarks came shortly after Suresh Gopi, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, publicly expressed his desire to step down. Speaking at an event, the Thrissur MP and popular Malayalam actor said, “I am saying here with sincerity that Sadanandan Master should be made a (Union) minister after removing me. I believe that it will become a new chapter in the political history of Kerala.”

Gopi admitted that his income had “stopped completely” since taking up the ministerial post. “I really want to continue acting. I need to earn more; my income has now stopped completely,” he said. “I never wanted to be a minister by quitting my film career,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Kangana has voiced her disenchantment with the political profession. In an earlier podcast, the newly elected MP had candidly admitted that politics hasn’t exactly brought her joy. “I’m getting a hang of it. I wouldn’t say that I am enjoying it. It’s a very different kind of work, more like social service. This hasn’t been my background. I’ve never thought of serving people,” she had said.

The recent statements from both Kangana Ranaut and Suresh Gopi have reignited the debate on whether celebrities, accustomed to fame and financial success, find it difficult to adjust to the demanding, often thankless world of politics.

Political observers say the episode underscores the need for parties to carefully evaluate celebrity candidates beyond their influence and popularity. After all, politics is not a part-time job, but a full time commitment to public service which demands more than visibility.