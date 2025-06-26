June 27 Bank Holiday: Banks Closed in Odisha and Manipur for Rath Yatra

A bank holiday has been announced for June 27, 2025, in two states, Odisha and Manipur, due to the sacred Rath Yatra festival. Due to this, all government and private sector banks functioning in the two states will remain shut on the day. This implies that Odisha and Manipur customers will have no option but to stay away from banks for any banking activities or transactions.

Rath Yatra Celebrations in Odisha and Manipur

The Rath Yatra festival, popularly called Kang in Manipur, is a big festival in both states. In Odisha, more so in Puri, the festival is celebrated lavishly as the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, drawing lakhs of pilgrims. The festival celebrates the movement of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to the Gundicha Temple. Likewise, in Manipur, the festival is celebrated with strong religious beliefs and cultural heritage.

Bank Holidays of June 2025

Following is a list of bank holidays in June 2025:

June 27 (Friday): Rath Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) - Odisha and Manipur Banks closed

June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni - Mizoram Banks closed

Weekend Holidays:

- June 28 (Saturday - 4th Saturday)

- June 29 (Sunday)

Digital Banking Services Remain Unaffected

Even though banks will remain closed on June 27, 2025, in Odisha and Manipur, all digital banking operations like net banking, mobile banking, UPI, wallet, and ATM services will be available as usual. Customers will be able to carry out online transactions, view their account balance, and make use of other digital banking facilities without any interruption.

Important Advisory for Customers

Customers who have to go to bank branches for activities such as cheque deposits, the issuing of drafts, or account opening are urged to do so prior to the holiday. It is also good to check the holiday calendar with your nearest bank branch to ensure there is no disruption. Customers can arrange their banking activities beforehand and utilize digital banking facilities to ensure minimal disruption.

Plan and Avoid Inconvenience

To prevent any inconvenience, customers should plan and finish any pending banking work before June 27, 2025. This way, customers can help keep their banking operations unaffected by the holiday. Customers can also utilize online banking facilities to operate on their accounts and conduct transactions online.

