June 16 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

As investors and traders get ready for yet another trading day, everyone is wondering: Will the Indian stock market be open on June 16, 2025? Understanding trading days and holidays helps one make wise investment decisions.

June 16, 2025: A Trading Day

Luckily, June 16, 2025, will be an ordinary trading day for the Indian stock market. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will operate as usual, and investors can purchase, sell, and trade securities.

Stock Market Timings on June 16, 2025

The stock market timings will be as per the regular schedule:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Staying Updated about Stock Market Holidays

As a reminder, the stock market will remain closed on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays). Investors may refer to the list of holidays announced by the exchanges in order to remain updated and schedule their trades accordingly.

Conclusion

With knowledge of the trading hours and holidays, investors are able to maximize their investment prospects and invest with confidence. The Indian stock market will operate normally on June 16, 2025, and investors can freely invest in the market.

