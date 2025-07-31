July 31 Bank Holiday or not for Martyr Udham Singh's Balidan Diwas?
July 31, 2025, is a significant day in Indian history, as Martyr Udham Singh's Balidan Diwas is observed to commemorate the sacrifice made by the freedom fighter. The government of Haryana has declared a public holiday on this day, and government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed in the state. But banks nationwide will open today, as July 31 is not included in the list of bank holidays declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Digital Banking Facilities Available
While there will be physical bank branches available, customers can avail digital banking facilities for a range of purposes, such as:
- Online Transactions: Transfer funds, check account balance, and pay bills with ease
- Mobile Banking: Borrow loans, order cheque books, and handle accounts on the move
- UPI Services: Pay bills and transfer money hassle-free using popular UPI apps
What are Bank Holidays in India
RBI declares holidays of Banks in India under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which includes,
- Regional Holidays: Regional-specific holidays celebrated in each state or region
- National Holidays: Holidays celebrated all over the country, like Independence Day and Republic Day
- Standard Weekly Days Off: Second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays are taken as holidays in banks
Keep yourself updated with Bank Hours and Holidays
If you're not sure about bank timings or holidays near you, you can:
- Check the RBI Website: Go to the RBI official website for the bank holiday list
- Contact Your Bank: Call your bank's customer care for personalized details regarding bank timings and holidays
Convenience of Digital Banking
Even on those days when physical banks are operating, digital banking services are open 24/7 at your convenience. Digital banking allows you to take care of your finances, perform transactions, and pay bills at home.
