July 31 Bank Holiday or not for Martyr Udham Singh's Balidan Diwas?

July 31, 2025, is a significant day in Indian history, as Martyr Udham Singh's Balidan Diwas is observed to commemorate the sacrifice made by the freedom fighter. The government of Haryana has declared a public holiday on this day, and government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed in the state. But banks nationwide will open today, as July 31 is not included in the list of bank holidays declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Digital Banking Facilities Available

While there will be physical bank branches available, customers can avail digital banking facilities for a range of purposes, such as:

Online Transactions: Transfer funds, check account balance, and pay bills with ease

Mobile Banking: Borrow loans, order cheque books, and handle accounts on the move

UPI Services: Pay bills and transfer money hassle-free using popular UPI apps

What are Bank Holidays in India

RBI declares holidays of Banks in India under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which includes,

Regional Holidays: Regional-specific holidays celebrated in each state or region

National Holidays: Holidays celebrated all over the country, like Independence Day and Republic Day

Standard Weekly Days Off: Second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays are taken as holidays in banks

Keep yourself updated with Bank Hours and Holidays

If you're not sure about bank timings or holidays near you, you can:

Check the RBI Website: Go to the RBI official website for the bank holiday list

Contact Your Bank: Call your bank's customer care for personalized details regarding bank timings and holidays

Convenience of Digital Banking

Even on those days when physical banks are operating, digital banking services are open 24/7 at your convenience. Digital banking allows you to take care of your finances, perform transactions, and pay bills at home.

