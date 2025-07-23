July 24 Chhattisgarh Public Holiday for Hareli Tihar Festival

July is a relief for the students and parents in Chhattisgarh as there are some holidays scheduled for schools. The biggest holiday in July 2025 is Hareli Tihar on July 24. A public holiday for schools, as announced by the state government, children will get a break to celebrate this traditional festival with zeal.

Hareli Tihar: A Celebration of Agriculture and Tradition

Hareli Tihar is a significant agricultural festival in Chhattisgarh, celebrated throughout villages and towns with immense enthusiasm. Farmers perform puja of their agricultural equipment on this day, praying for a prosperous harvest and success during the entire year. The festival is a reflection of the state's strong cultural heritage and farming traditions.

Other Holidays in July

Earlier in July, two significant holidays were being observed in Chhattisgarh: Muharram and Guru Purnima. On July 10, Guru Purnima is of immense religious and cultural value, and it has cultural programs that are usually held in schools. The holidays give much-needed relief to students and enable families to unite and celebrate their culture.

Rainy Day Closures

During the rainy season, it is not uncommon in Chhattisgarh for schools to announce a "Rainy Day" holiday because of heavy rain or lightning alerts. District authorities take student and teacher safety into consideration and direct schools to shut down to avoid accidents. This preventive action ensures children's and teachers' safety.

A Relief for Children and Parents

Hareli Tihar, celebrated in July, comes as a relief to children and parents alike, and they get an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. Family members can share traditional festivals and events, and children learn about their cultural heritage and traditions. Hareli Tihar, especially, presents an opportunity for children to learn and appreciate their agricultural heritage.

Hareli Tihar: Celebrating Cultural Heritage

Hareli Tihar is an essential part of Chhattisgarh's culture. Through the celebration of this festival, the citizens of Chhattisgarh can identify with their heritage and wish for a bountiful harvest. The cultural riches of the state are brought out in the form of traditional music, dance, and rituals, making Hareli Tihar a memorable event.

