July 19 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

Banks in the majority of India would operate on Saturday, July 19, but not in Tripura as they would be closed during the Ker Puja celebrations. The Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar states that Ker Puja is an important festival in Tripura to worship the local guardian deity, who is said to save people from calamities and external threats. This festival is a part of the cultural heritage of Tripura, and the state also celebrates a holiday on the day.

Bank Holiday Information

Ker Puja in Tripura: Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will remain closed on July 19 to celebrate Ker Puja. Hence, Tripura customers will not be able to get the services of banks in person on this day.

Open in Other States: Banks elsewhere in India will be open on July 19, since it is the third Saturday of the month. This is according to the RBI guidelines, which state that banks must stay open during the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

In case you are planning your next week's banking operations, the following dates are worth noting:

July 26 (Fourth Saturday): Banks will be closed throughout the country. It is a regular holiday for banks in the country, and customers will not have access to banking services at branches.

Banks will be closed throughout the country. It is a regular holiday for banks in the country, and customers will not have access to banking services at branches. July 27 (Sunday): All banks throughout the country will close. It is a weekly holiday for banks, and customers can schedule their banking operations accordingly.

All banks throughout the country will close. It is a weekly holiday for banks, and customers can schedule their banking operations accordingly. July 28 (Monday): Gangtok banks will be closed on Drukpa Tshe-zi, a traditional Buddhist holiday. It is an important Sikkim festival, and Gangtok banks will be closed for a holiday on this day.

Reaching Banking Services

Although banks can remain closed in Tripura, customers can utilize some banking services, such as

Online Banking: Operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for transactions, bill payments, and other services. Customers are able to utilize online banking in order to control their finances and carry out transactions from the convenience of home.

ATMs: Operational for cash withdrawal and other transactions. Customers are able to utilize ATMs for cash withdrawal and other transactions, including bank holidays.

UPI Services: For payment and transaction purposes. Customers can pay and perform transactions using UPI services even on banking holidays.

By knowing the status of Saturday, July 19, is a bank holiday, customers can schedule their banking activities in advance and utilize online banking services to their fullest extent.

Also read: Betting App cases: ED sends notices to Google, Meta; calls them for questioning on July 21