July 16 Bank Holiday in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

July 16, 2025, is a bank holiday in some regions of India, namely Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and part of Himachal Pradesh. The holiday is being celebrated to mark the Harela festival, an important event in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Why Are Banks Closed on July 16?

Banks in Uttarakhand's Dehradun and certain areas of Himachal Pradesh will remain shut on July 16 to observe the Harela festival. This festival holds a significant place in the region's heritage and is celebrated with much enthusiasm.

Impact on Banking Services

Whereas bank branches are likely to be closed on July 16 in these areas, one can always access online banking services, such as mobile banking and ATMs. Nonetheless, transactions of cheques and promissory notes might not be conducted on this day.

What Can You Do?

If you are going to a bank branch in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, or certain regions in Himachal Pradesh on July 16, you might consider changing your plans. You can instead:

Utilize the services of online banking to make transactions

Contact your bank's website or customer care for any urgent issues

Schedule your transactions beforehand to save yourself from any hassle

Other Bank Holidays in July

July has a number of bank holidays in India, national and regional ones alike. Some of the other bank holidays in July are:

July 3: Kharchi Puja (Tripura)

July 5: Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Jammu and Srinagar)

July 12 and 26: Second and Fourth Saturdays

July 6, 13, 20, and 27: Sundays

Stay Informed

In order to avoid any trouble, it's necessary that you know about the bank holidays and schedule your financial activities accordingly. You can find more information on the RBI holiday calendar or your bank's website.

Knowing about the bank holiday on 16th July, you can schedule your financial activities and don't face any trouble.

