July 14 Bank Holiday: Banks in Shillong Closed for Behdeinkhlam Celebrations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced July 14, 2025, as a bank holiday in Meghalaya because of the Behdeinkhlam festival, an important cultural event in the state. The Behdeinkhlam festival, celebrated by the Pnar community, is an age-old tradition aimed at driving away evil spirits and diseases, and invoking blessings to ensure a good harvest and communal prosperity.

What is Behdeinkhlam?

Behdeinkhlam, or "driving away the demon of cholera," is a colorful dance carnival commemorated by the Jaintia community in Meghalaya. The carnival is a part of the tradition of the state and is celebrated every year following the sowing season. It is a time when the population gathers to pray for a healthy harvest and to drive away calamities.

Impact on Banking Services

Although banks in Meghalaya will remain shut on July 14, 2025, clients can access their fundamental banking services using digital and self-help channels. This means that bank operations will not be disrupted, even though the physical bank branches will be shut.

City-Wise Bank Holiday Status

Following is the list of some major cities and their bank holiday status on July 14, 2025:

Shillong: Closed

Other major cities: Open (verify with your regional bank)

Upcoming Bank Holidays in July 2025

Along with July 14, there are other bank holidays in July 2025 on the following days:

July 16: Harela (Uttarakhand)

July 17: U Tirot Singh's death anniversary (Meghalaya)

July 19: Ker Puja (Tripura)

July 20, 26, and 27: Nationwide closures due to standard weekend holidays

Stay Informed

If you're scheduling bank transactions in Meghalaya, you should be aware of bank holidays and make necessary arrangements. You may refer to the RBI holiday list or visit your local bank for details.