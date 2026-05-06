Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar Ennum Naan: TVK Vijay Oath Tomorrow, May 7

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is all set to script a historic political moment with his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday, May 7, in Chennai. The ceremony is expected to mark the beginning of a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu, with the popular star likely to take oath as Chief Minister under the formal declaration, “Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar ennum naan.”

According to sources, Vijay met the Government of Tamil Nadu Governor on Wednesday and formally staked claim to form the government after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK secured a stunning 108 seats in its maiden electoral battle, falling just 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. Despite missing the magic figure, Vijay appears confident of garnering outside support to comfortably cross the majority threshold.

Political circles in Chennai are abuzz with intense backroom negotiations, as the Indian National Congress is reportedly keen to extend support to Vijay. The Congress, which won five seats, is believed to be in advanced talks with TVK leadership. The Left parties — Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) — with two MLAs each, are also likely to back Vijay’s bid to form the government. Support from a few independents and smaller parties is also being explored.

However, Vijay’s road to power has not been entirely smooth. Key allies of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), have categorically refused to support TVK.

Interestingly, sources indicate that Vijay alone is likely to take oath tomorrow, while the rest of the Cabinet could be sworn in at a later stage after alliance discussions are finalised. The development has heightened curiosity around the evolving political equations in the state.

With massive public anticipation, heightened security arrangements, and political uncertainty still lingering over the final numbers, all eyes are now on Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony, which could redefine the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.