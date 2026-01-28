January 29 Bank Holiday or Not? Banks Open Today Across India

Many customers across India are searching online to find out whether January 29 is a bank holiday or not. As per the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments, January 29 is not a bank holiday and banks will function normally across most states.

There is no festival, public observance, or special occasion scheduled for January 29, making it a regular working day for all public and private sector banks. Customers can visit bank branches for routine services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, account-related services, and loan processing without any disruption.

No Bank Holiday on January 29

Following the Republic Day holiday on January 26 and weekend breaks in some regions, there was confusion among customers regarding possible extended holidays. However, official calendars confirm that January 29 does not fall under the list of national, state, or regional bank holidays.

All major banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, and other regional banks, will operate according to their normal business hours on January 29.

Digital Banking Services Continue 24/7

Even on holidays, digital banking platforms such as UPI, net banking, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and card services remain operational. Since January 29 is a working day, both online and offline banking services will be fully accessible.

Customers are advised to verify branch timings locally, especially in rural or semi-urban areas, as operating hours may vary slightly depending on location.

Conclusion

To avoid any confusion, customers should note that January 29 is a regular working day with no bank holiday declared. Banking operations across India will continue as usual, ensuring smooth access to financial services.

Also read: India Budget 2026: Fiscal Discipline Key to RBI Rate Cuts, Say Experts