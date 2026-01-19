January 19 School Holiday News: Delhi, UP, Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu Updates

As schools across India prepare to resume normal academic schedules, January 19, 2026, marks an important date for students returning from the winter break and festival holidays. However, the reopening of schools is not uniform across the country. Weather-related disruptions, regional festivals, and administrative decisions continue to influence whether schools will function normally or remain closed.

This detailed article provides a state-by-state update on school holiday status, reopening schedules, revised timings, and the special circumstances affecting January 19.

Delhi-NCR: Schools Scheduled to Reopen, But Pollution May Delay Physical Classes

Schools in the Delhi-NCR region are officially set to reopen on January 19 after the extended winter break. The earlier shutdown was due to the severe cold wave across North India.

However, physical classes may still face uncertainty. With GRAP IV pollution restrictions currently in place, authorities are closely monitoring the air quality. If conditions worsen, schools may be instructed to:

Remain closed

Conduct online classes

Implement hybrid learning models

Parents are advised to follow official notices from the Delhi government and individual schools for last-minute updates.

Uttar Pradesh: Most Districts Reopen on January 19, Except Prayagraj

Schools across most districts in Uttar Pradesh are expected to reopen on January 19. The state had extended school closures multiple times due to the ongoing cold wave. Districts may still revise morning timings to protect students from the chill.

Prayagraj, however, remains an exception. Owing to the massive crowd movement for the Magh Mela during Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya, all government and private schools up to Class 8 will remain closed from January 16 to January 20.

In other districts, schools will function normally unless new weather-related instructions are issued.

Punjab: Schools Open With Revised Winter Timings

Punjab will not observe a holiday on January 19. Schools will remain open, but the government has implemented revised timings due to the intense cold conditions.

Primary classes will operate from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools will function from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM

School authorities were instructed to ensure that students do not arrive early and that winter safety norms are strictly followed.

Tamil Nadu: Schools Reopen After Pongal Holidays

Schools in Tamil Nadu are set to reopen as usual on January 19 after the Pongal festival holidays, which lasted from January 14 to January 17. With the festival period concluded, educational institutions across the state will resume normal classes without restrictions.

Telangana: Schools Reopen After Sankranti Holidays

In Telangana, schools will reopen on January 19 as scheduled. The state recently observed Sankranti holidays, with institutions closed from January 12 to January 17. With the festival break ending, students are expected to return to regular classes starting Monday.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools Resume After the Pongal and Sankranti Break

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will function normally on January 19. Educational institutions were closed for the Pongal/Sankranti holidays, and the break concluded on January 17. With festive celebrations over, classes across the state are set to resume without further extensions.

Haryana: Winter Break Ends, Schools Reopen on January 19

Haryana schools, which remained closed until January 17 due to extreme cold and fog, will reopen on January 19. Students received an extra holiday because of the weekend, but classes are expected to run normally beginning Monday.

Pune: Schools Closed on January 20 Due to International Cycling Event

While January 19 is a reopening day for most parts of India, schools in Pune will observe a holiday on January 20, 2026, instead.

The district administration has declared a holiday for schools located along the route of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, an international cycling event. Schools outside the race route will operate normally.

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