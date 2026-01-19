January 19–25 Bank Holidays: Netaji Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, Basanta Panchami

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on multiple days next week, from January 19 to January 25, 2026, due to a combination of regional festivals and regular weekly holidays. The upcoming holiday period includes the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Saraswati Puja, Basanta Panchami, along with the second Saturday and Sunday closures.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, January 2026 includes 16 bank holidays, taking into account all Sundays and mandated Saturdays. Public and private sector banks, including major lenders such as the State Bank of India (SBI), follow this schedule.

However, it is important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state depending on local customs and regional festivals. Customers are advised to verify the schedule with their branch before planning visits, especially during long breaks.

Bank Holidays Next Week: January 23–25, 2026

23 January (Friday)

Banks will remain closed in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura. The day marks several regional observances including:

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)

Basanta Panchami

Vir Surendrasai Jayanti (in Odisha)

24 January (Saturday)

All banks across India will remain closed due to the second Saturday, which is a fixed holiday.

25 January (Sunday)

Banks nationwide will be closed due to Sunday, a routine weekly off.

The combination of these three dates forms a long weekend for bank employees and customers in multiple states.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in January 2026

Below is the full, state-wise holiday schedule for January 2026 as per the Reserve Bank of India:

1 January

Closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland

Occasion: New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai

2 January

Closed in Mizoram and Kerala

Occasion: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi

3 January

Closed in Uttar Pradesh

Occasion: Birthday of Hazrat Ali

4 January

Sunday holiday

10 January

Second Saturday holiday

11 January

Sunday holiday

12 January

Closed in West Bengal

Occasion: Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

14 January

Closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam

Occasion: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

15 January

Closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim

Occasion: Pongal / Uttarayana / Makara Sankranti / Maghe Sankranti

16 January

Closed in Tamil Nadu

Occasion: Thiruvalluvar Day

17 January

Closed in Tamil Nadu

Occasion: Uzhavar Thirunal

18 January

Sunday holiday

23 January

Closed in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura

Occasion: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday / Saraswati Puja / Basanta Panchami

24 January

Second Saturday holiday

25 January

Sunday holiday

26 January

Closed nationwide

Occasion: Republic Day

What Services Remain Available During Bank Holidays

Even when physical branches are closed, customers can continue to use:

Internet banking

Mobile banking applications

UPI services

ATM withdrawals

These digital platforms remain fully operational unless the bank announces maintenance work. However, services involving cheques, demand drafts, passbook updates, or branch-level approvals will not be processed on RBI-listed holidays, as they fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 19, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities