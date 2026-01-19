January 19–25 Bank Holidays: Netaji Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, Basanta Panchami
Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on multiple days next week, from January 19 to January 25, 2026, due to a combination of regional festivals and regular weekly holidays. The upcoming holiday period includes the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Saraswati Puja, Basanta Panchami, along with the second Saturday and Sunday closures.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, January 2026 includes 16 bank holidays, taking into account all Sundays and mandated Saturdays. Public and private sector banks, including major lenders such as the State Bank of India (SBI), follow this schedule.
However, it is important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state depending on local customs and regional festivals. Customers are advised to verify the schedule with their branch before planning visits, especially during long breaks.
Bank Holidays Next Week: January 23–25, 2026
23 January (Friday)
Banks will remain closed in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura. The day marks several regional observances including:
- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
- Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)
- Basanta Panchami
- Vir Surendrasai Jayanti (in Odisha)
24 January (Saturday)
All banks across India will remain closed due to the second Saturday, which is a fixed holiday.
25 January (Sunday)
Banks nationwide will be closed due to Sunday, a routine weekly off.
The combination of these three dates forms a long weekend for bank employees and customers in multiple states.
Complete List of Bank Holidays in January 2026
Below is the full, state-wise holiday schedule for January 2026 as per the Reserve Bank of India:
1 January
Closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland
Occasion: New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai
2 January
Closed in Mizoram and Kerala
Occasion: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi
3 January
Closed in Uttar Pradesh
Occasion: Birthday of Hazrat Ali
4 January
Sunday holiday
10 January
Second Saturday holiday
11 January
Sunday holiday
12 January
Closed in West Bengal
Occasion: Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda
14 January
Closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam
Occasion: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu
15 January
Closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim
Occasion: Pongal / Uttarayana / Makara Sankranti / Maghe Sankranti
16 January
Closed in Tamil Nadu
Occasion: Thiruvalluvar Day
17 January
Closed in Tamil Nadu
Occasion: Uzhavar Thirunal
18 January
Sunday holiday
23 January
Closed in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura
Occasion: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday / Saraswati Puja / Basanta Panchami
24 January
Second Saturday holiday
25 January
Sunday holiday
26 January
Closed nationwide
Occasion: Republic Day
What Services Remain Available During Bank Holidays
Even when physical branches are closed, customers can continue to use:
- Internet banking
- Mobile banking applications
- UPI services
- ATM withdrawals
These digital platforms remain fully operational unless the bank announces maintenance work. However, services involving cheques, demand drafts, passbook updates, or branch-level approvals will not be processed on RBI-listed holidays, as they fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Also read: Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 19, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities