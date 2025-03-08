International Women's Day 2025 Quotes, Wishes, Greetings and Messages

International Women's Day, March 8, is a day to celebrate and honour the amazing work that women do for our world. It's a day to celebrate their strength, resilience, and success across all domains, from science and education to business, leadership, and the arts.

Women have ever been central to shaping our worlds and shattering walls. They have led change and advancement, and their perseverance and courage still improve the world.

These are empowering quotes to commemorate International Women's Day:

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman." - Melinda Gates

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." - Coco Chanel

"Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world." - Hillary Clinton

"The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." - Ayn Rand

"I never dreamed about success. I worked for it." - Estee Lauder

"A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it's in hot water." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"The most attractive thing a woman can possess is confidence." - Beyonce

"Do something every day that scares you." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"Women's worth has been undervalued for far too long." - Sidney Sheldon

"I think women still encounter a glass ceiling that has to be broken." - Andrew Cuomo

"The woman who walks with the crowd will generally get no farther than the crowd. The woman who walks alone will likely find herself where no one has ever walked before." - Albert Einstein.

"A strong woman is a woman who is determined to do something that others are determined not to do." - Marge Piercy.

"Women have been taught to be quiet and carry lipstick. Those days are over." - Bella Abzug.

"The best protection any woman can have is courage." - Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

Following are wishes to mark International Women's Day:

Wishing you a day of love, respect, and the appreciation you so rightly deserve.

May your strength, compassion, and wisdom continue to inspire and shine around you.

Wishing you happiness, success, and the freedom to be your incredible self.

You are a strength and inspiration. May today bring you joy and success.

May today remind you of your value, your strength, and all the possibilities that lie before you.

Wishing you a life of love, happiness, and infinite opportunities to shine.

You are strong, powerful, and unstoppable. Wishing you all the world's success.

May your heart always be happy and your journey always be full of opportunities.

Wishing you a day as amazing, inspiring, and strong as you are.

This day should fill you with confidence, happiness, and the strength to do all that you can dream of.

You are an inspiration. Keep shining and making the world proud.

Wishing you happiness, success, and the realization of all your dreams.

May you always walk with confidence, knowing that you are valued and respected.

Wishing you a life filled with love, laughter, and endless adventures.

You are strong, beautiful, and capable of achieving great things. Keep going!

Here are messages to celebrate International Women's Day:

Today is a celebration of your strength, kindness, and the amazing impact you have on the world.

You deserve all the love, respect, and opportunities in the world.

Women such as yourself make the world a better place through your work ethic, kindness, and strength.

Wishing you a happy day filled with love, happiness, and success in all your endeavours.

You are an inspiration. Continue to shine and make the world proud.

Every woman should be celebrated and honoured. Wishing you a life of love and success.

You can do anything you want. Continue to move forward with determination and confidence.

May your heart remain happy and your way always be full of opportunities.

The value of women has been overlooked for too long. Today, we honour your value and work.

You are powerful, smart, and can do great things. Keep moving!

May today remind you of your value, your strength, and all the potential before you.

You are a testament to resilience and grit. Continue inspiring others.

May this special day fill you with confidence, joy, and the heart to go after all you aspire to.

You are a beacon of light and strength. Continue shining and bettering the world.

Today and always, know how precious and loved you are.

The following are International Women's Day greetings:

Happy International Women's Day to all the remarkable and inspirational women everywhere!

May you have a great Women's Day, overflowing with love, respect, and celebration!

Happy Women's Day to those remarkable women who fill our world with beauty and strength!

Saluting the power, resilience, and success of women everywhere!

Wishing you a day as wonderful as you are!

Happy International Women's Day to all the women who motivate us each day!

May this Women's Day be a celebration of your value, your strength, and your accomplishments!

Wishing you love, happiness, and success on this day!

Celebrating the women who shatter glass ceilings, defy stereotypes, and create change!

Happy Women's Day to the women who make a difference in our world!

Wishing you a joyful day, a day of laughter, and celebration!

May this Women's Day remind you of your strength, your resilience, and your triumphs!

Celebrating the women who inspire us, motivate us, and make us proud!

Wishing you a fantastic Women's Day, filled with love, respect, and admiration!

Happy International Women's Day to all the wonderful women out there!

As we celebrate International Women's Day, let us not forget the amazing work that women do in our world. Let us celebrate their strength, resilience, and accomplishments. And let us join together to build a fairer and more equal world for women everywhere.

