Infosys Advises Staff to Prefer Metro Over Road Travel in Bengaluru

Infosys, one of India’s leading IT giants, is actively supporting the recently launched Namma Metro Yellow Line services in Bengaluru. In an effort to encourage sustainable commuting, the company has urged its employees to opt for metro travel instead of road transport. The newly inaugurated 19.14-kilometer elevated metro corridor connects RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra, passing through Electronic City.

With Bengaluru facing severe traffic congestion, the introduction of this metro line offers a convenient and efficient alternative for daily commuters. Recognizing this, Infosys has sent an internal communication encouraging its workforce to utilize the metro services for smoother and faster travel.

The company emphasized that the Konappana Agrahara metro station acts as a crucial access point to its Electronic City campus. To enhance connectivity, Infosys has built a dedicated skywalk linking the station directly to the Infosys Metro Plaza, ensuring safe and seamless entry. Additionally, strict ID-based entry protocols will be enforced at the Metro Plaza to maintain employee security and convenience.