Indian Women Hold 11% of Global Gold: World Gold Council Report

Indian women are the world’s largest holders of gold, owning an estimated 24,000 tons, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). This accounts for about 11% of all the gold in the world, most of it in the form of jewellery.

Gold holds a deep cultural and emotional value in Indian society, especially among women. It plays a major role in weddings, festivals, and family traditions. For many Indian women, gold is not just jewellery — it is a symbol of wealth, security, and pride, often passed down through generations.

The amount of gold owned by Indian women is so vast that it exceeds the combined reserves of the top five gold-holding nations. The United States holds about 8,000 tons, followed by Germany (3,300 tons), Italy (2,450 tons), France (2,400 tons), and Russia (1,900 tons). Even when added together, these countries do not match the volume of gold possessed by Indian women.

This cultural love for gold has turned India into a global leader in household gold ownership. Weddings, in particular, drive massive gold purchases, with bridal jewellery considered essential. From simple gold bangles to heavy bridal sets, no Indian wedding is complete without gold.

India’s Income Tax laws reflect this tradition. Married women can legally own up to 500 grams of gold, while unmarried women are allowed 250 grams, and men only 100 grams. These limits highlight the special role of gold in women's lives in India, both as an emotional asset and a financial backup.

Indian women, often lovingly called ‘Bangaru Tallulu’ (golden mothers), have clearly shown their long-standing and unbreakable bond with gold.