Indian Stock Market Holiday: NSE & BSE to Remain Closed on Feb 26 for Maha Shivratri

The Indian stock markets, represented by key indices Nifty50 (National Stock Exchange) and Sensex (Bombay Stock Exchange), will remain closed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in observance of Maha Shivratri. As a result, there will be no trading in equities, derivatives, or commodity markets on that day. This marks the first trading holiday of the year.

Trading Holidays in 2025

A total of 14 trading holidays have been scheduled for 2025. However, an exception is made on October 21, 2025, for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, when Muhurat trading will take place. The exact timings for this special session will be announced through an official circular.

Significance of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is celebrated annually on the 14th night of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha. Devotees observe this festival by fasting, offering prayers, and staying awake throughout the night in devotion to Lord Shiva.

Bank Closures Across 15 States

Although Maha Shivratri holds immense religious significance, it is not classified as a national holiday. However, banks will remain closed in 15 states on this occasion. These states include:

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Jammu & Kashmir

Kerala

Uttar Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Himachal Pradesh

Bank Holiday for Losar Festival in Sikkim

Additionally, banks—both government and private—will remain closed in Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok, on Friday, February 28, in celebration of the Losar Festival.

Losar marks the Tibetan New Year and signifies the beginning of the lunisolar Tibetan calendar. This festival is primarily celebrated by Tibetan Buddhists and various communities across North-East India. The date of the festival varies each year, typically falling between late January and March.