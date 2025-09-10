Indian Couple’s Switzerland Holiday Turns Violent After Assault Allegation

A Canadian Indian-origin couple has made severe racial abuse and physical assault allegations against people in Switzerland during their holiday. Nikita and Karan, the couple in question, posted their experience on Instagram, which was then picked up by wider audiences after Ashish Rajput, a content creator, highlighted it.

The incident is said to have occurred on June 24, when the couple visited Seehotel Schwert in Gersau, a lake resort owned by a family of Chinese descent. What was supposed to be a quiet vacation allegedly became a horror story following a chain of unpleasant run-ins with the hotel owners.

As per Nikita and Karan, the tensions initially surfaced when a fan was removed from their room without asking. While they tried to discuss the problem politely, they faced the brunt of hostility, threats, and verbal insults from the hotel manager. Despite translating their request into German in an attempt to overcome the language barrier, the reaction, they say, continued to be dismissive and aggressive.

To Nikita, the act was racially motivated. "It wasn't about the fan. It was about who we are and the color of our skin," she is quoted as saying to Ashish.

Things got out of hand the next day, at the checkout counter. The couple says that when they tried to describe the incident to another employee, the same manager approached them again, this time with physical aggression.

They claim the manager kicked and punched them several times before hitting Nikita with a piece of metal, seriously injuring her. To make things worse, the manager is also claimed to have lodged a counter-complaint against Karan, a move that the couple believes was an attempt at obstructing justice.

To date, the couple asserts that little has been made clear on whether or not the local authorities have done anything to the hotel staff. There has not been an official response from Swiss authorities at the time of writing, although updates will be given should further developments happen.

Their testimony has ignited outrage on social media, with numerous demands for action and calls for further measures to be taken to safeguard travelers from racial discrimination while overseas.

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