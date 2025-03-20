India’s Costliest Dog? Bengaluru Man Buys Rare Wolfdog for ₹50 Crore

A Bengaluru-based dog enthusiast has made global headlines for purchasing one of the world’s most expensive dogs—a rare wolfdog named Cadabomb Okami—for a staggering $5.7 million (approximately ₹50 crore).

According to the New York Post, this unique breed is a cross between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd, making it one of the rarest dogs in the world. It is believed to be the first of its kind.

Meet the Owner: S. Satish

The buyer, S. Satish, is a well-known dog breeder and the president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association. With a passion for rare breeds, Satish owns over 150 different types of dogs. Speaking to The Sun, he shared his motivation for acquiring the prized pup:

“I spent 50 million rupees on this pup because I am passionate about dogs and enjoy owning rare breeds to introduce them to India.”

A Rare and Powerful Breed

Born in the United States, Cadabomb Okami is only eight months old but already weighs over five kilograms. The wolfdog follows a strict high-protein diet, consuming three kilograms of raw meat daily.

According to the American Kennel Club, this hybrid breed possesses the intelligence and protective instincts of a Shepherd while also being a strong guardian. Experts warn that such breeds should never be taken lightly due to their powerful nature.

Satish acquired the pup in February and believes that showcasing rare breeds is not only a passion but also a profitable venture.

The Lucrative Business of Rare Dogs

Owning unique breeds has turned into a lucrative business for Satish. According to The Post, he earns anywhere between $2,800 (₹2.3 lakh) for a 30-minute public appearance and up to $11,700 (₹9.7 lakh) for a five-hour show.

“I invest in these rare dogs because people are fascinated by them. I make a good income as they attract huge crowds. People take selfies and photos—my dog and I get more attention than a movie star at a film premiere. We are both crowd-pullers,” Satish stated.

Luxury Living for Elite Breeds

Satish is no stranger to purchasing high-end canines. Last year, he acquired a rare Chow Chow for $3.25 million (approximately ₹27 crore). His collection of prized dogs resides on a vast seven-acre farm, where each dog enjoys a spacious 20ft x 20ft kennel.

“There is enough space for them to walk and run, and I have six people dedicated to their care. While Bengaluru’s climate is cool enough, they are still well looked after,” he added.

With his extravagant purchases and deep passion for unique breeds, Satish continues to capture global attention, solidifying his reputation as one of India’s most high-profile dog breeders.