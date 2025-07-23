India to Resume Tourist Visas for Chinese Nationals from July 24?

India will begin issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from July 24, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has confirmed, according to reports. This move marks a significant step in efforts to normalize bilateral relations that have remained strained since the deadly Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

Tensions between the two nations escalated following the military standoff in Ladakh in May 2020, which culminated in a violent face-off in June that year. Since then, India and China have engaged in multiple rounds of diplomatic and military talks aimed at de-escalation. While full disengagement is yet to be achieved, both sides have withdrawn troops from major friction points.

A Gradual Thaw in Relations

The decision to resume tourist visas follows recent measures by both countries to rebuild ties, including the resumption of direct flights, restart of visa services, and an agreement to allow Indian pilgrims to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra beginning summer 2025.

Key Developments in India-China Dialogue:

Modi–Xi Meeting in Kazan

Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, just days after both nations agreed on a disengagement plan for the Depsang and Demchok sectors in eastern Ladakh.

MEA Statement on Bilateral Talks

Following the Kazan meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated: “As agreed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at their meeting in Kazan in October, the Foreign Secretary and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong reviewed the state of India-China bilateral relations comprehensively.”

Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The two sides agreed to resume the Yatra in 2025, and committed to convening an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism to discuss hydrological data sharing and other transboundary river cooperation.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Most recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met President Xi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meet. He also held bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stressing the need for a long-term, strategic approach to resolving outstanding issues.

The decision to reintroduce tourist visas for Chinese nationals signals cautious optimism in the ongoing efforts to stabilize India–China relations amid continued diplomatic engagement and confidence-building measures.

Motuo Hydropower Station

It is worth noting that this development comes at a critical juncture, as China’s plan to construct the world’s largest hydropower dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet has drawn sharp criticism from India.

Experts and Indian officials have raised serious concerns over the Motuo Hydropower Station, which will overtake the Three Gorges Dam as the world's largest, stating that dam would give China the ability to control or divert the transboundary river, which flows into India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as the Siang and Brahmaputra, before entering Bangladesh as the Jamuna.

India has demanded greater transparency, including hydrological data-sharing and prior consultations, to safeguard the interests of downstream countries. It has warned of potential negative impacts such as reduced river flow, disruption of sediment transport, and irregular flooding patterns. The dam’s location in a seismically sensitive zone also raises alarms about ecological fragility and biodiversity loss. Additionally, India has expressed strategic concerns over the dam’s proximity to its border, fearing it could allow China unilateral control over water flow in the region.

