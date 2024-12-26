India Public Holidays 2025 list is here!
The Union government of India has published the list of Gazetted and Restricted holidays for the year 2025. This list is important for government offices, institutions, and individuals to plan their schedules and observe significant national, cultural, and religious events.
Gazetted Holidays
Gazetted holidays are compulsory for all government offices and institutions in the country. Here are the 17 Gazetted holidays for 2025:
Republic Day - January 26, Sunday
Maha Shivaratri - February 26, Wednesday
Holi - March 14, Friday
Id-ul-Fitr - March 31, Monday
Mahavir Jayanti - April 10, Thursday
Good Friday - April 18, Friday
Buddha Purnima - May 12, Monday
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) - June 7, Saturday
Muharram - July 6, Sunday
Independence Day - August 15, Friday
Janmashtami - August 16, Saturday
Milad-un-Nabi - September 5, Friday
Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday - October 2, Thursday
Dussehra - October 2, Thursday
Diwali (Deepavali) - October 20, Monday
Guru Nanak's Birthday - November 5, Wednesday
Christmas Day - December 25, Thursday
Restricted Holidays: Restricted holidays are optional. Employees are permitted to choose which day they will observe based on their religion or culture. Here are the 24
Restricted holidays for 2025:
New Year's Day - January 1, Wednesday
Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday - January 6, Monday
Makar Sankranti /Magha Bihu /Pongal - January 14, Tuesday
Basant Panchami - February 2, Sunday
Guru Ravi Das's Birthday - February 12, Wednesday
Shivaji Jayanti - February 19, Wednesday
Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati - February 23, Sunday
Holika Dahan - March 13, Thursday
Dolyatra - March 14, Friday
Ram Navami - April 16, Sunday
Janmashtami (Smarta) - August 15, Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi - August 27, Wednesday
Onam or Thiruonam - September 5, Friday
Dussehra (Saptami) - September 29, Monday
Dussehra (Mahashtami) - September 30, Tuesday
Dussehra (Mahanavmi) - October 1, Wednesday
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday - 7th October, Tuesday
Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chauth) - 10th October, Friday
Naraka Chaturdasi - 20th October, Monday
Govardhan Puja - 22nd October, Wednesday
Bhai Duj - 23rd October, Thursday
Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja) - 28th October, Tuesday
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day - 24th November, Monday
Christmas Eve - 24th December, Wednesday
These holidays will help individuals, institutions, and organizations plan their schedules and keep track of all the important events in 2025.
Also read: December 26, 27 Holidays for schools here in Karnataka!