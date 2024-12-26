India Public Holidays 2025 list is here!

The Union government of India has published the list of Gazetted and Restricted holidays for the year 2025. This list is important for government offices, institutions, and individuals to plan their schedules and observe significant national, cultural, and religious events.

Gazetted Holidays

Gazetted holidays are compulsory for all government offices and institutions in the country. Here are the 17 Gazetted holidays for 2025:

Republic Day - January 26, Sunday

Maha Shivaratri - February 26, Wednesday

Holi - March 14, Friday

Id-ul-Fitr - March 31, Monday

Mahavir Jayanti - April 10, Thursday

Good Friday - April 18, Friday

Buddha Purnima - May 12, Monday

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) - June 7, Saturday

Muharram - July 6, Sunday

Independence Day - August 15, Friday

Janmashtami - August 16, Saturday

Milad-un-Nabi - September 5, Friday

Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday - October 2, Thursday

Dussehra - October 2, Thursday

Diwali (Deepavali) - October 20, Monday

Guru Nanak's Birthday - November 5, Wednesday

Christmas Day - December 25, Thursday

Restricted Holidays: Restricted holidays are optional. Employees are permitted to choose which day they will observe based on their religion or culture. Here are the 24

Restricted holidays for 2025:

New Year's Day - January 1, Wednesday

Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday - January 6, Monday

Makar Sankranti /Magha Bihu /Pongal - January 14, Tuesday

Basant Panchami - February 2, Sunday

Guru Ravi Das's Birthday - February 12, Wednesday

Shivaji Jayanti - February 19, Wednesday

Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati - February 23, Sunday

Holika Dahan - March 13, Thursday

Dolyatra - March 14, Friday

Ram Navami - April 16, Sunday

Janmashtami (Smarta) - August 15, Friday

Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi - August 27, Wednesday

Onam or Thiruonam - September 5, Friday

Dussehra (Saptami) - September 29, Monday

Dussehra (Mahashtami) - September 30, Tuesday

Dussehra (Mahanavmi) - October 1, Wednesday

Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday - 7th October, Tuesday

Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chauth) - 10th October, Friday

Naraka Chaturdasi - 20th October, Monday

Govardhan Puja - 22nd October, Wednesday

Bhai Duj - 23rd October, Thursday

Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja) - 28th October, Tuesday

Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day - 24th November, Monday

Christmas Eve - 24th December, Wednesday

These holidays will help individuals, institutions, and organizations plan their schedules and keep track of all the important events in 2025.

