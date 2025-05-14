India Pakistan Tensions: Tamil Nadu Kid Donates Savings to Indian Army, Wins Hearts

An 8-year-old student from a government school in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has won the hearts of many with an act of amazing generosity on a touching and extremely emotional occasion. Everyone around him has been moved and inspired by the little boy's altruistic decision to give the Indian Army his ten months' worth of cash.

Over the course of the previous ten months, this young kid, who was in the second grade, had been diligently setting aside modest amounts of his pocket money in addition to minor contributions from family members. Even if the total was little, it represented months of work and sincere desire. The sacrifices made by the Indian Army to protect the country deeply touched him, driving him to help. He decided to donate all of his savings to the troops who defend the nation as a sign of appreciation and respect.

He carried a water tank-shaped money bank full of his savings as he bravely and resolutely made his way to the District Collector's office. The district collector was extremely touched by his act and conveyed his respect for the child's kindness and selflessness.

The child explained his motivation for the donation to the media, saying, "I study in the second standard. I saved all my money to give to the army soldier because I want to help those who protect us."

Since then, his story has gone viral on social media, receiving praise from people across the nation.