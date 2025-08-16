The Labour Department has registered cases against 85 shops, eateries, commercial establishments, and transport companies in Erode for failing to declare a holiday for their workers on Independence Day, August 15, and for not providing double wages. This move highlights the importance of observing national holidays, similar to school holidays, where employees are entitled to time off.

Independence Day Holiday Violations in Tamil Nadu: 85 Firms Under Labour Department Scrutiny

K. Jeyalakshmi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), stated that officials inspected 100 establishments on Friday across Erode, Bhavani, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam, and Sathyamangalam. During these inspections, it was found that 85 establishments had neither announced a holiday for employees nor paid them double wages as required by law.

These establishments had also not obtained prior permission from the Labour Department to operate on a national holiday. Under labour laws, employees working on Independence Day are entitled to double wages, similar to the way workers enjoy school holidays.

The Assistant Commissioner warned that strict action will continue against businesses that violate holiday rules, ensuring workers’ rights are protected. Cases have been registered against the 85 establishments found in violation.

The Labour Department urged all employers to follow holiday and wage regulations and reminded employees to report violations. Just as school holidays are strictly observed for students, workplace holidays must be respected to promote fair practices and safeguard employee rights.