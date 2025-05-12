Ilaiyaraaja Salutes Indian Soldiers, Donates One Month’s Income to National Defence Fund

Renowned music composer and Rajya Sabha member Ilaiyaraaja has announced his decision to donate his one month’s salary and concert fees to the National Defence Fund, in appreciation of the bravery shown by the Indian Armed Forces in protecting the nation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ilaiyaraaja wrote: “VALIANT – Earlier this year, I composed and recorded my first symphony and named it ‘Valiant’, unaware that in May, our real heroes—our soldiers—would need to act with bravery, boldness, courage, precision, and determination at the borders to counter the cold-blooded killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam.”

The post, which came just hours before the announcement of a ceasefire between the two nations on May 10, continued: “I am very confident that our selfless bravehearts will bring the enemies to their knees. Jaya Bherigai Kottada, Kottada, Jaya Bherigai Kottada – Bharathi.”

He further announced: “As a proud Indian and a Member of Parliament, I have decided to make a modest contribution of my concert fees and one month’s salary to the National Defence Fund for the valiant efforts of our country’s brave heroes to wipe out terrorism and safeguard our borders and people. Jai Hind.”

In addition to Valiant, Ilaiyaraaja has composed numerous nationalist and patriotic songs, including “Thamizha Thamizha” from the film Roja, “Naan Unai Neengi Pogavillai,” “Aaduvome Pallu Paaduvome,” and “Chinnanjiru Kiliye” from the film Bharathi, “Desam Nee Enakku” from the film Ayya, and “Engal Dravida Ponnade” from Enga Ooru Paattukaran.