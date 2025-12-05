Hyderabad House: ₹378-Crore Delhi Mansion Chosen by Modi to Host Putin

The story of Hyderabad House goes back nearly a century to 1926, when Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad — once regarded as the world’s richest man — acquired over eight acres of prime land in New Delhi. Determined to build a residence that matched his royal stature, the Nizam commissioned the celebrated British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, who also designed much of New Delhi, including the Viceroy’s House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan).

The result was a magnificent butterfly-shaped palace, blending neo-classical architecture with Roman influences. Constructed at a cost of around ₹50 lakh — a monumental sum for pre-Independence India — the amount would equal roughly ₹378 crore today, according to a Times Now report.

Originally, the mansion comprised 36 rooms, including four for the zanana, a secluded section for women and attendants. The palace’s design featured a central dome, sprawling lawns, grand staircases, and a circular entry hall, showcasing a unique mix of European and Mughal styles, as described by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

The interiors reflected unmatched luxury. The Nizam spared no expense, using Burmese teak, imported electrical fixtures from New York, and furnishings inspired by London’s finest hotels. Though initially budgeted at ₹26 lakh, the construction ultimately cost nearly double — a price the Nizam was willing to pay.

To protect his lavish investment, the Nizam ensured extensive insurance coverage. As The Hindu reported, the building was insured for ₹12 lakh, with an additional ₹6 lakh for the furniture. Nearby land parcels and annex structures were purchased and insured separately. For instance, a 3.73-acre plot cost just ₹18,650, while another building and its furnishings were bought for ₹40,000 and insured for ₹60,000.

Inside, the house showcased the Nizam’s exquisite taste. Noted Lahore artist Abdul Rahman Chughtai was commissioned to create 30 artworks for ₹12,000. Handwoven Persian and Iraqi carpets adorned the halls, and the dining room could accommodate up to 500 guests.

Yet, despite its grandeur, the Nizam never truly warmed to Hyderabad House. He reportedly found its design “too Western” and visited it only occasionally. His last visit came in 1954, when he hosted one of its final royal banquets attended by President Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

After India gained independence, the government leased Hyderabad House in 1954, transforming it into a symbol of Indian diplomacy. Today, it serves as the venue for high-profile state banquets, official meetings, and international summits. The Ministry of External Affairs oversees its use, while the ITDC manages maintenance and hospitality services — preserving the legacy of one of India’s most historic residences.

Hyderabad House, once a princely palace of the Nizam, now stands as a monument of India’s modern statecraft — a seamless blend of royal heritage and diplomatic prestige.