Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi to Get Rains This Week, Mumbai to Face Heatwave: IMD's Weather Update

India is set to experience one of its warmest March months on record, with above-average temperatures expected across the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that maximum temperatures could soar to 40°C in several regions. However, some parts of the country will experience light rain showers, bringing temporary relief from the heat.

Delhi Weather Update: Rain Likely on Holi

Over the past few days, temperatures in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, with the mercury expected to hit 31-33°C on March 10. However, relief is in sight as IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies and morning mist from March 11 onwards. Additionally, strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains on March 11 and 12. These conditions may lead to light rain in the national capital on March 14, coinciding with the Holi celebrations.

Bengaluru and Karnataka Weather: Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rains Expected

IMD has predicted varying weather patterns across Karnataka in the coming days. Bengaluru and southern parts of the state are expected to witness heavy pre-monsoon rains, with rainfall levels projected to be 30-40% above average. In contrast, northern Karnataka will endure intense heatwave conditions, making it one of the hottest regions in the state.

Hyderabad Weather Update: Isolated Rainfall Likely

As Hyderabad prepares for an intense summer, some areas of the city may receive light rainfall this week. Weather experts attribute this to heat-induced localized showers, which may provide brief relief from rising temperatures.

Heatwave Alert for Mumbai and Surrounding Areas

IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. This is the second heatwave advisory for these regions in the past two weeks. The forecast indicates that hot and humid conditions will dominate Mumbai and its neighboring districts, exacerbating the summer heat.

Stay Updated on Weather Conditions

As India experiences fluctuating weather patterns, residents are advised to stay updated with IMD’s latest forecasts. While rain may provide some relief in select cities, many regions will continue to battle high temperatures and heatwaves in the coming weeks.