Holika Dahan 2025: Check Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Puja Rituals, and More!

Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, is an important Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. By lighting bonfires across the country, people celebrate the burning of Holika, the demoness who tried to harm Prahlad. According to Hindu scriptures, Holika Dahan must be performed during the evening (after sunset) when the full moon is in effect.

Holika Dahan 2025: When does it fall this year?

This year, Holika Dahan falls on Thursday, March 13, with the auspicious Holika Dahan Muhurta from 11:26 PM to 12:31 AM (March 14). The ritual is observed on the full moon night of the Phalguna month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in the month of March.

Holika Dahan 2025: Puja Rituals

Gather essential items for the bonfire. Items such as wood, dried cow dung cakes, coconut, wheat grains, mustard seeds, and camphor turn crucial.

Before lighting the fire, people usually offer prayers at the site where Holika is placed.

Light an oil lamp near the bonfire. It is part of the ritual.

Offer rice, flowers, kumkum, and turmeric into the bonfire as sacred tribute.

Encircle the Holika with a sacred white thread, known as Kachcha Soot.

To invite prosperity, throw sugar, coconut, wheat, and sesame seeds into the bonfire.

Circle the fire three or seven times while praying for protection from evil and new beginnings.

Holika Dahan 2025: Significance

Holika Dahan usually symbolizes the victory of good over evil, celebrating faith and devotion, and calls for social harmony.