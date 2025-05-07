Holiday on May 9 and 12 in Theni, Tamil Nadu for Veerapandi and Kannagi Temple Festivals

Local holidays have been declared on May 9 and May 12 in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, to mark major temple chariot festivals, as announced by District Collector Ranjith Singh. To compensate, May 17 and May 31 (both Saturdays) will be working days for government offices and institutions.

In an official press release issued on Tuesday, the District Collector stated that the Veerapandi Gowmariamman Temple Chariot Festival is being held from May 6 to 13, with the main event scheduled for Friday, May 9. As a result, that day has been designated a local holiday. Work will be compensated on May 17.

Similarly, Monday, May 12 has been declared a local holiday in view of the Kannagi Temple Festival. To balance this, May 31 will be observed as a working day.

The Huzur Treasury will function with limited staff during these holidays, and essential services, including the essential commodities wing, will continue as usual.

Note: Citizens are encouraged to confirm holiday details with local authorities, as official schedules may change.