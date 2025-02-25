Holiday: Delhi Schools to Remain Closed on February 26 for Maha Shivratri 2025

As Maha Shivratri approaches, several states have declared school holidays to allow students and teachers to participate in the festivities. In Delhi, all government and private schools will remain closed on February 26, 2025, in observance of Maha Shivratri. Students can celebrate the occasion without worrying about academic schedules and are advised to check with their respective schools for further information if needed.

In Telangana, schools will observe a two-day holiday on February 26 and 27, 2025, for Maha Shivratri celebrations. Both government and private institutions will remain shut, ensuring students and teachers can fully immerse themselves in the religious observance.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, schools will be closed on February 27, 2025, but for a different reason. The state government has declared a holiday due to the upcoming MLC elections rather than for Maha Shivratri.

Will Schools in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad Be Closed?

As of now, officials have not confirmed whether schools in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad will be closed for Maha Shivratri 2025. Students and parents are advised to check with school administrations for the latest updates. In the past, Noida schools were closed for Shivratri on August 2, 2024, as per an announcement by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. However, there has been no official confirmation for 2025.

Understanding School Holidays: Gazetted vs. Restricted

School holidays in India are categorized into two types:

Gazetted Holidays: These are officially declared by the government and must be observed by all educational institutions and offices.

Restricted Holidays: These are optional, allowing individuals or institutions to decide whether to observe them. They may also vary by state and institution.

Since Maha Shivratri is a significant festival, several states may declare holidays. However, school closures are subject to regional decisions. Students and parents should stay updated by checking announcements from their respective schools or local authorities.