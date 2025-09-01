Himachal Floods and Landslides Claim Over 300 Lives, Rs 3 Lakh Crore Loss Reported

Over 300 people have died in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 due to the torrential rains that have triggered landslides, flash floods and widespread damage to homes, farms and infrastructure.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), as many as 166 people were killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, drowning and electrocution, while 154 died in road accidents linked to the weather. At least 379 others were reportedly injured.

The incessant downpour and the consequent floods have left a trail of destruction with more than 1,280 houses destroyed, dozens of shops and factories damaged, with financial losses exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore. Unfortunately, 35,240 animals have also died.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued red and orange alerts in the State for Monday and Tuesday.

Shimla has been one of the worst-hit districts in the past 24 hours. A landslide buried the home of Virender Kumar (35) in Junga tehsil, killing him and his 10-year-old daughter and their livestock. In Kothkai’s Chol village, an elderly woman, Kalavati died when her house collapsed.

The rains have resulted in traffic disruption with more than 600 roads, including four national highways, blocked. The traffic disruptions have further affected farmers’ business with traders reluctant to buy apples due to blocked roads.

Meanwhile, the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district is also severely affected. Unfortunately, 16 devotees died in landslides and weather-related incidents along the route, forcing the cancellation of the traditional royal bath. Rituals were instead held in 84 local temples.

For a clearer picture of the intensity of the downpour, Himachal Pradesh has received 440.8mm of rainfall in August – 72% above the seasonal average. Una district recorded the heaviest rainfall at 823.6 mm, followed by Kangra (816.2 mm) and Mandi (681.5 mm).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s scheduled visit to Kullu was postponed due to bad weather. He directed officials to step up relief and rescue efforts. Moreover, schools across several districts, including Kullu, Kangra and Shimla, will remain closed for two days.