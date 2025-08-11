Heavy Rains Forecast in Odisha, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana This Week: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, across several districts of Odisha between August 12 and 14.

According to the IMD, the rainfall is expected under the influence of a low-pressure area likely to form over the north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 13. The IMD’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar has issued an orange alert for multiple districts during this period, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, and Nabarangpur, which are expected to witness intense downpours and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph.

In addition, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh over the next seven days, with extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) possible in Uttarakhand on August 11 and 13.

With an increase in rainfall activity observed over east-central and adjoining north-peninsular India, a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana between August 13 and 17. Telangana, in particular, may receive extremely heavy rainfall on August 14 and 15.

Isolated heavy showers are also expected over Karnataka from August 13 to 17, in Rayalaseema from August 11 to 15, and in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana from August 11 to 17.

The IMD has further warned of strong surface winds reaching 40–50 kmph over South Peninsular India over the next two days. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana during the next five days.