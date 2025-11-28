Heavy Rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry tomorrow; School Holiday likely

With Cyclone Ditwah expected to hit them in the next few days, the southern states of India have gone into high alert. The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, warning residents about severe weather conditions.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over several South Indian states, with the combined effect of Cyclone Ditwah and Senyar. The worst conditions are likely between November 27 and November 30, 2025, over northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh.

Are Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu?

As yet, there is no official declaration of holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, schools are likely to declare a holiday tomorrow, November 29, 2025, if rainfall continues to worsen. Parents and students are advised to remain in contact with their respective schools for the latest updates regarding possible school closures.

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh

It is predicted that Kerala will receive heavy rainfall from November 27 to November 29, 2025. The meteorological department also mentioned the possibility of rain over Telangana and south Andhra Pradesh between November 30 and December 1, 2025. Karnataka, too, is very likely to experience widespread rainfall during this period. In case the situation worsens, notifications for the closure of schools will be declared by officials.

Puducherry School Holiday Update

The Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in various districts in Tamil Nadu on November 28 and 29, 2025. Although no school holiday has been declared yet, parents and students are advised to be prepared for a possible school closure on November 29, depending on the turn of events.

Safety Precautions

Residents in the affected regions are advised to monitor regular weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. Schools may announce holidays at short notice if the weather deteriorates further.

Also read: Top Christmas Movies to Watch This Holiday Season!