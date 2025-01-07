HMPV Cases Hit 7;Health Ministry Urges States to Enhance Surveillance

New Delhi, January 7: Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the situation of respiratory illnesses in India today and confirmed there is no surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases. The Health Ministry reassured citizens that there is no immediate cause for concern regarding the virus, which has been circulating globally since 2001.

During the meeting, Srivastava emphasized that data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed no unusual rise in cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI) across the country. Although HMPV infections have been reported in various states, including Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, and Ahmedabad, the cases remain low.

Two new cases of HMPV were reported from Nagpur, bringing the total to seven cases in India. Symptoms of HMPV include cough, fever, and runny nose. However, the Health Secretary assured there is no need for alarm.

The Ministry urged states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses and advised the public to follow basic hygiene measures, such as washing hands regularly, avoiding face-touching with unwashed hands, staying away from symptomatic individuals, and covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also addressed the public, urging calm and assuring them that the Centre is actively monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to protect public health. He stressed that India is well-prepared to manage any rise in respiratory illness cases.