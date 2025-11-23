Nov 25 Holiday in Haryana for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary

The Haryana government has announced November 25 as a restricted holiday to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru. A grand state-level ceremony is scheduled in Kurukshetra to mark this significant occasion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.

According to officials, lakhs of devotees and Sikh congregations from Haryana and neighboring states are anticipated to participate in the event. Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena stated that elaborate arrangements are being made for security, traffic management, parking, and crowd control.

Meena reviewed preparations with Sikh Sangat, members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, BJP leaders, and district officials at Jyotisar. The event aims to spread Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings and message globally, making it a historic and memorable occasion.

The ceremony promises to be a grand tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy, with devotees and dignitaries gathering to pay homage to his sacrifice

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