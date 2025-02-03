Haryana Government Declares February 5 as Paid Holiday for Delhi Assembly Elections

In a massive step to ensure that all registered voters in Delhi who are employees of the state government find time to vote in the forthcoming elections, the Haryana government declared February 5 as a paid holiday. This has come in at a time when Delhi is going to the polls to elect a new assembly.

The day is declared as a holiday by the Chief Secretary's office. The announcement in this regard has been applied to all the public offices, educational institutions, boards, and corporations in Haryana. This move is meant to help state government employees cast their votes in the Delhi polls without any interference from their engagement at work.

The move reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that all eligible voters can actively participate in the democratic process. By granting this holiday, the Haryana government is allowing its employees who are registered voters in Delhi to fulfil their civic duty with ease.

With February 5 being an important day for the political landscape of Delhi, a paid holiday for the state's workforce will contribute to the electoral process, enhancing voter turnout and participation.

